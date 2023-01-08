Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Dead At 44

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel artist Kevin Lemons has passed away. The Lemons’ family confirmed his passing on his official Instagram page with a statement, asking to keep his wife, Tiunna, family, and Higher Calling lifted in prayer.

According to his website, the Atlanta-born Lemons got his start in the ministry of music in 1996. He along with friends put together what is known as Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. The choir now has over 70 members, performing with Gospel greats, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Bebe Winans, Donald Lawrence, Metro Boomin, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, and many more.

Their second album “The Declaration” was released in 2013 and reached 10th on the Billboard gospel charts. The group released their 2nd LP “Third Round,” with the lead single “For Your Good” under Hezekiah Walker’s Hez House label in September of 2021.

Lemons also was the singing voice of Carlton Pearson (played by Academy Award-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the Netflix Film and Soundtrack “Come Sunday.” The film also starred Lakeith Stanfield, Jason Segel, Condola Rashad, and Martin Sheen.

Lemons was 44 years old.