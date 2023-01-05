Trending on the Timeline: Drake Never Paid Quentin Miller

Quentin Miller interviewed with VLAD and let the tea out that he was never paid any publishing from music he worked on with Drake. There have always been rumors that Drake has help with his music but now he isn’t paying? Who is really responsible. Quentin says he was under contract at the time and being paid under the table for his work.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Watch More Trending on the Timeline:

Trending on the Timeline: Drake Engagement Chain

Trending on the Timeline: Tory Lanez Brings Son to Court