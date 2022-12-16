Trending on the Timeline: Drake Engagement Chain

https://youtube.com/shorts/38gC2yBUroM?feature=share

Drake just put this new ice piece together based on previous engagements made up of 42 Diamonds, inspired by all of the women that he wanted to propose to in his lifetime.

