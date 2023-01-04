COVID, Flu Cases Expected to Have Risen Over Holidays In NC

North Carolina Health Officials will soon release new data that will show whether or not cases of Influenza and COVID-19 spiked over the holiday season.

WRAL reports that the new data is expected to drop Wednesday, Jan. 4, to provide a look into the effects of the holidays, when more people are likely to travel out of town and gather with family and friends. The data will also help hospitals plan ahead for incoming cases. Throughout the pandemic, cases and hospitalizations generally increase within 10 days after a gathering.

The most recent data, not counting the holidays, already show an increase in cases. UNC reported more than 300 COVID-positive cases, up from just 80 cases in the previous month. Duke Health has also seen an increase in COVID cases. However, cases of Influenza, RSV, and other respiratory viruses are trending downward.

With requests for tests expected to rise, Wake County has teamed up with Mako Medical and Optum Health to meet the demand. Wake County and Mako Medical already opened up several test sites prior to the holidays for people who were looking to get tested before gathering with their loved ones. Drive-thru testing sites have seen long lines throughout the county, with some sites offering tests for both COVID and the flu.

“We are working with both Mako and with Optum to set up as many sites as we have hosts for,” said Wake County Health and Human Services Population Health Director Lechelle Wardell. “We have been working with areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID. We wanted to again make that accessible to folks who may not have accessibility otherwise to get tested.”

Pre-registration is recommended, either online or at the testing site of your choice. Here’s the schedule for upcoming testing.

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday: Solid Rock Ministries at 401 Creech Road in Raleigh

Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday: The Salvation Army at 1863 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday: Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church at 200 High Meadow Drive in Cary

Noon to 5 p.m. Friday: Solid Rock Ministries at 401 Creech Road in Raleigh

COVID, Flu Cases Expected to Have Risen Over Holidays In NC was originally published on foxync.com