New Year’s Resolutions For Other Folks: Herschel Walker, Ed Reed And Megan Thee Stallion

Anyone make their New Year’s resolutions yet? Better yet, did you already fall off the wagon of staying consistent to said resolution(s)?

Don’t fret — Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz didn’t even think about making their own New Year’s resolutions! However, both had some rather entertaining suggestions for a select famous few.

As you sing along with the new TASS jingle (seen above), let us know if you agree with the resolutions that Amanda and Nailz suggested for NFL-pro-turned-political-putterer Herschel Walker, newly-appointed HBCU football coach (and also NFL pro) Ed Reed and rap queen Megan Thee Stallion as she recovers from legal vindication in her two-year Tory Lanez ordeal.

Talk with us more about New Year’s resolutions below on The Amanda Seales Show: