Lynching Victim’s Offspring Becomes FIRST Black Woman Justice on MI Supreme Court | VIDEO

*Kyra Harris Bolden made history when she was sworn in on the Michigan Supreme Court as the first Black female justice in the court’s 185-year history after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the former state representative in November to replace retiring Justice Bridget McCormack.

In an interesting twist, Bolden also administered Whitmer’s oath of office as she was re-elected as governor in November.

Harris Bolden, the great-great-granddaughter of a lynching victim, sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow. Watch it above.

