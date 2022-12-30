Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ 2022 Year in Review: Serena Says Farewell — Say Her Name — Gay Bar Becomes Landmark

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2023

1. All Hail Queen Serena!

The end of a historic run begins Monday night for tennis great Serena Williams. Some are calling it her retirement, but as announced earlier in the month, the Queen of the Courts says she is continuing her “evolution.” However one looks at it, what is scheduled to take place at the 2022 U.S. Open, are the last matches of a woman who will go down in history for her prowess, power, passion, and personality, both on and off the courts.

After 27 years in the tennis game, the little girl from the courts of Compton, CA, will begin her quest to tie the record of retired tennis player Margaret Court. Millions across the globe will tune in to cheer on Serena in hopes of seeing her match the Australian Court, with 24 major grand slam tournament wins.

2. Say Her Name: Mahsa Amini

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

Protesters have recently gathered in cities around the world to show solidarity with women in Iran.

The gatherings are an echo of the protests that have erupted in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s so-called morality police.

Whether in Istanbul or Los Angeles, protests are marked by the striking words and images that have typified the protests rocking Iran: chants of “Women, life, freedom!” and in some cases, women taking scissors to their hair.

3. India Randomly Testing International Visitors For COVID-19

India has begun randomly testing international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said Thursday, citing an increase in cases in neighboring China.

Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule in Parliament, where he also urged state governments to increase surveillance for any new coronavirus variants and send samples of all positive cases to genome sequencing laboratories.

Mandaviya also asked the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing, even though there are no official mandates for either.

4. One of New York City’s Oldest Gay Bars Could Become a Landmark

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY

This is my 2022 top-of-the-year article that talked about one of the oldest gay bars in New York City becoming a national landmark.

The Julius Bar, located in the historic Greenwich Village of New York City, is one of the oldest gay bars in New York City. The bar also had a pivotal role in the LGBTQ+ movement.

On April 21, 1966, three years before the Stonewall Riots, members of the gay rights group the Mattachine Society organized a “sip-in,” a non-violent protest inspired by the sit-ins of the civil rights movement.

5. Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

So far in 2022, we’ve had to say goodbye to some notable Black people.

Some of those lost include:

1. Singer Irene Cara, 63

Irene Cara, the award-winning singer, known for her roles in the films “Sparkle” and “Fame” along with the song “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” passed away in her home in Florida on November 25.

2. Rapper Coolio, 59

TMZ reported that the MC was visiting a friend in Los Angeles. His longtime manager, Jarez, said that Coolio went into the bathroom but didn’t come out. After a while, his friend called for him, and eventually went into the bathroom. It was there that he found Coolio laying on the floor. Paramedics were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Coolio passed away on September 28.