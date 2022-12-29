“Never Spoke. Never Flew”: Drake Denies Rumors He Flew Fan Out & Kicked Her Out His Crib

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few days ago, social media was buzzing after a woman took to TikTok and claimed that Drake flew her out to his Toronto castle to hook up with her only to kick her out once she pulled out her phone and tried to record him.

After days of being the talk of the social media town, Drake has finally responded to the accusation and naturally is denying any of it ever took place. TMZ is reporting that the King of The North took to his IG Stories to refute the woman’s story by simply stating “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given sh*t is sad out here.”

Drake is known to fly out female acquaintances out to Toronto to “spend time” with them before sending them on their way. The only “L” he apparently took practicing such actions was when he flew Ice Spice out to Canada only to unfollow her on Instagram after their encounter. Many speculated that she curved Drizzy, and he in turn decided he didn’t need to see anything she was up to on his timeline.

So it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that this woman who claimed Drizzy flew her out and kicked her out is actually telling the truth. In the story she posted, she described how she tagged Drake on one of her more seductive posts and eventually Drake DM’d her and things went from there. Breaking down how Drake booked her flight to his kingdom, the woman says that his team made her sign a NDA before entering his crib (which she did) and went on to recount how the night went in accordance with the non-disclosure agreement.

At one point she says, “he kept on rubbing on my stomach and asking me questions like ‘do you want kids?’” She went on to say they started drinking and vibing … and eventually, things escalated to them having unprotected sex.

The woman also claims Drake became angry when she began recording him … saying he slapped her phone out her hand and kicked her out his crib.

Her post has now been deleted. Though she says she has receipts to prove that she’s telling the truth, it seems like the matter might be behind everyone if she’s taken her original post down.

What do y’all think of this situation? Is the woman capping or is Drake faking the funk? Let us know in the comments section below.

