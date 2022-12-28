Barack Obama Shares Throwback Family Photo During Christmas Holiday

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Barack Obama shared a holiday family photo on Instagram featuring Michelle and their two daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas,” the former president captioned the throwback photo.

The picture was reportedly taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner in 2016. Check out the image via the Instagram embed below.

As Yahoo reports, earlier this year, Michelle spoke about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, moving in together in LA.

“You try not to react too much because it’s like, you don’t want to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you!’ because then they think, ‘Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,’” Obama, who is currently touring for her new book, “The Light We Carry,” the former first lady told PEOPLE. “So I just said, ‘Okay, well that’s interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We’ll see how it goes.’ But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”

Meanwhile, Barack recently released the annual list of his favorite movies, music, and books and Entertainment Weekly was quick to mock him over it.

On Friday, Obama posted the list on social media, writing: “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.”

As Urban Hollywood 411 reports, EW later tweeted in response, “Unemployed and with plenty of time on his hands, former president Barack Obama shares annual list of favorite books, movies, and music.”

The post appears to now be deleted.

As EUR reported via CNN, Obama listed as his favorite written works, “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan and “The Light We Carry” by former first lady Michelle Obama, noting, “I’m a bit biased on this one.”

On his list of favorite movies, he included “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Descendant.”

When it comes to his favorite songs this year, Beyoncé and Lizzo made the list. Check out Obama’s list here.

