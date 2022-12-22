Netflix & Nike Team Up To Stream ‘Nike Training Club’ Classes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Netflix is taking their streaming game up a notch as they’ve struck a deal with Nike to begin giving their monthly subscribers something to sweat it out to.

According to The Verge, Netflix and Nike have surprisingly joined forces to bring viewers exercise training sessions so people can get their workout in while staying in the comfort of their own home. Beginning Dec. 30 (right in time to keep your New Year’s resolution), Netflix subscribers will be able to stream classes from the Nike Training Club which will feature 30 hours of content in its first two weeks.

For the uninitiated, Nike Training Club is a popular fitness app where users can take strength, yoga, and high-intensity interval training led by Nike trainers. It’s geared toward improving your strength, endurance, and mobility across all fitness levels. While some classes require equipment, many don’t. It’s very much in the vein of Apple Fitness Plus or Peloton, albeit without any Nike-branded hardware.

According to Netflix, the episodes will be released in two batches. While the first arrives next week, the second will come sometime in 2023. The first batch includes 46 classes divided up into five curated sessions: Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga, HIT & Strength with Tara, and Feel-Good Fitness. This would’ve been real useful during the whole COVID lockdown of 2020. Just sayin.’ Whether this turns out to be a huge success or a massive letdown remains to be seen, but it’s not a bad idea given that sometimes people just don’t have time to make it to the gym. Now whether or not people will have the proper equipment at home to completely participate in the classes is another story on it’s own, but at least we’ll be getting a little something to work with for the New Year. What do y’all think of the Nike and Netflix collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Netflix & Nike Team Up To Stream ‘Nike Training Club’ Classes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Netflix & Nike Team Up To Stream ‘Nike Training Club’ Classes was originally published on hiphopwired.com