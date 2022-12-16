Iyanna Mayweather Sentenced To Six Years Probation For 2020 Stabbing Incident

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, won’t spend any jail time over a 2020 stabbing incident at the Houston home of NBA YoungBoy.

Iyanna was sentenced to six years probation due to Deferred Adjudication of Guilt after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She initially faced 99 years in prison over the charge. Iyanna was 19 at the time of the incident, where she stabbed the mother of one of YoungBoy’s children.

Iyanna and NBA YoungBoy have a one-year-old son together, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., and the young boy has already taken up after his grandfather’s boxing skills. In several clips uploaded to Instagram, the boy can be seen hitting several things while wearing boxing gloves. At one point, Floyd broke out the mits and let his grandson get his combinations and speed right.

