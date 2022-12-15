Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mystery Man, as we call him, Mark from Anaheim, will explain if the January 6th attack on the Capitol was just a dress rehearsal for something bigger. Mark will also discuss Brittney Griner’s release, Hunter Bidens’ laptop, and more. Before Mark, Griot & Powertalker, James Small talks about the US-Africa summit underway in Washington DC.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Mark from Anaheim & James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com