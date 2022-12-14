Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the surprising success of 2022’s Scream V, it was inevitable that Paramount Pictures would ultimately add another installment into the franchise but instead of waiting a decade in-between releases, they’re striking while the iron is hot.

Earlier today we got our first look at the upcoming Scream VI and it looks like the Ghostface killer (not to be confused with the beloved Ghostface Killah) will be leaving the burbs and taking his talents to the big city, New York to terrorize the surviving victims of Scream V, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding.

Had they been smart about it they would’ve befriended the Wu-Tang Clan and the real Ghostface Killah once they moved to NY for good protection out in these streets, but that’s neither here nor there.

Interestingly enough though Scream veteran, Cortney Cox is set to return, Variety is reporting that the OG of the franchise Neve Campbell is sitting this one out a she wasn’t thrilled with the offer she was made to return for the latest sequel. Though today’s generation probably won’t care that she isn’t involved in the latest installment, Neve Campbell will be missed by us older heads who were there when the Ghostface killer first tried to off her back in 1996.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell said in a statement at the time. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Know your worth, ma. We still gonna go see this though. Just sayin.’

Check out the teaser trailer to Scream VI below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

The post Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Comes To New York In ‘Scream VI’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Comes To New York In ‘Scream VI’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com