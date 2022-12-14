Amanda Seales Show ‘Weight For Love” | EPISODE 26

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A woman shares a Tik Tok about her boyfriend promising to marry her if she loses weight and Amanda has a lot to say. A girlfriend is irritated with her boyfriends spending choices and interactions with his baby mother. In Blackurate News Amanda gives an update on the Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson who was unarmed in her own house. The Crypto scam guy was finally arrested and Amanda gives an update.

Released texts reveal several Republicans who have down played January 6th insurrection were scared out of their minds that day. Also she will give the Big Up Let Down which includes a look into Skip Bayless personal attack on his co-host Shannon Sharpe.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:53) Blackurate News: A Former Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot A Black Woman Through A Window In Her Home In 2019 Testified Monday That He Thought A Burglary Was Underway And Saw A Gun Pointed At Him.

(13:24) Blackurate News : The Crypto Orgy Guy We Discussed A Few Weeks Back Who Was Responsible For A Massive Fraud That Ruined The Fortunes Of A Lot Of People Was Arrested In The Bahamas.

(23:19) Big Up Let Down : Big Up – Biden Signs Marriage Equality Into Federal Law Let Down – Skip Bayless Comes Out His Face To Shannon Sharpe.

(33:14) Released Texts From Donald Trump’s Chief Of Staff Reveal How Many Republicans Were Scared And Frightened While Down Playing It After Jan 6Th And Marsai Martin Has Surgery To Remove Ovarian Cyst.

(46:59) Relationship Expert Derrick Jaxn Who Has Gone Viral Numerous Times, Last Week A Photo Of Derrick With Another Woman Led Him To Announce That They Have Broken Up.

(52:30) Bobby Shmurda The Rapper Opens Up About Being Celibate.

