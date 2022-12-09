‘Harlem’ Announces Premiere Date For Season 2

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, fans of the Prime Video show Harlem have a season two release date. The series, starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai will return to the streamer on Friday, Feb. 3.

From the season two press release:

“After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie’s (Shandai) career takes a promising turn.”

Harlem, created and written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) debuted on Prime Video on Dec. 3, 2021. It soon became a fan favorite and a social media juggernaut, lifting the careers of newly divorced Good and former Empire star Byers, and introducing relative unknowns Johnson and Shandai.

Like its Starz counterpart Run the World, Harlem is set in the predominantly Black, historic neighborhood with four friends who are navigating money, work, relationships and family in the big city.

Tyler Lepley of P-Valley and perennial TV actor Robert Ri’chard (Empire), play two of the love interests on the show.

Seven new guest stars are joining Harlem in season two. TV personality Sherri Shepherd, Half and Half star Rachel True, actress Countess Vaughn, comedian/actor Lil Rel Howery, NBA star turned actor Rick Fox, Luke Forbes from S.W.A.T. and Courtnee Carter of Charmed will appear on the show.

Per Deadline, they will play the following roles: “True will portray Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem. She and Tye (Johnson) strike up an unlikely friendship; Carter will portray Zoe, a confident player who has a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts; Forbes will portray “handsome and professional” Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn’s mom Patricia (Jasmine Guy) tries to blindly set Quinn ( Byers) up with.”

“Fox plays Phil, Quinn’s doting father, an affluent man who is delighted when his daughter joins him for a game of golf on his birthday; Shepherd plays Sonya, Angie’s (Shandai) boisterous, loving mother and Angie’s biggest fan and cheerleader; Vaughn plays herself. Howery plays Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, a high-spirited, supportive guy.”

‘Harlem’ Announces Premiere Date For Season 2 was originally published on cassiuslife.com