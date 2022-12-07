Trending on the Timeline: Kyrie Irving Accused of Anti-Semitism

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

https://youtube.com/shorts/OwO-N9yON_E?feature=share

Brooklyn Nets own Kyrie Irving was accused earlier this month of being anti semitic after making a tweet of just posting a link. This led to Nike suspending their relationship with him last month, but now, it’s looking like it’s official and they have cut ties with Kyrie Irving completely. Now, I’m gonna say that Kyrie Irving really doesn’t care. As long as he got that rock in his hand, and he making that paper. Do you think it is that serious for everybody to just cut him off for posting the link? Make sure you like, comment and share.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

READ MORE TRENDING OB THE TIMELINE:

Trending on The Timeline: Balenciaga Canceled

Trending on The Timeline: JLo Singing Whitney Songs for the Grammys