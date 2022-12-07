Lizzo Accepts Her People’s Champion Award In A Stunning Alexander McQueen Gown

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

The wins keep on rolling in for Lizzo. On Dec. 6, the three-time Grammy-award winner was crowned the People’s champion during the 2022 People Choice Awards.

Lizzo accepted her award in style, wearing a colorfully embroidered Alexander McQueen gown. The elegant ensemble featured bold floral detailing and bright colors. The “About Damn Time” singer paired the look with gold jewelry and colorful heels. Lizzo, 34, completed the long flowing gown with a curly faux hawk and smokey eye shadow.

On Instagram, the Houston native shared a few pictures of her red carpet look, writing in the caption, “Fit for a McQueen.”

On Tuesday, Lizzo received this year’s Champion Award in honor of her outstanding contributions across music and TV. She also received the esteemed award for her “commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities, and sizes,” Billboard noted.

Lizzo’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, shared a few beautiful words about the star shortly before she took to the stage to accept the coveted award.

Gushing about her daughter’s achievements, Shari applauded Lizzo for showing the world “that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy,” according to PEOPLE.

“I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her,” she added.

Lizzo praises the work of several activists during her acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo thanked fans and praised the work of several activists she bought up on stage to celebrate the award.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform,” the “Truth Hurts” crooner said. “Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honor,” Lizzo added before introducing her guests.

The activists included: Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Lim, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Jayla Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani and Tamika Palmer. In addition to her People’s champion award, Lizzo received four nominations during the ceremony, including one for Female Artist of 2022 and another for the Song of 2022. The vibrant singer took home a trophy for the latter, all thanks to her smash single “About Damn Time.” She also received a nod for her Prime Video reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls under the best competition show of the 2022 category. Congrats to Lizzo!

Lizzo Accepts Her People’s Champion Award In A Stunning Alexander McQueen Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com