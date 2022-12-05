Amanda Seales Show ‘Where’s The Love OGz?’ | Episode 18

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda shares audio from a young man who asks his grandfather for a hug and the OG rejects him. She also takes you back to 1957 Arkansas where you can listen to local young people talk about living amongst Black people in relation to Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones comment that he was just an observer at a protest. She also has all your Blackurate news and Things I Learned This Week.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:44) Blackurate News: New York Mayor Eric Adams Announced A Directive Instructing Police And First Responders To Remove People Displaying Severe Symptoms Of Mental Illness From The City’s Subways And Streets.

(07:50) Blackurate News: A White Father And Son Who Chased Black Fedex Driver Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge. A 1957 Arkansas Video Has Resurfaced Where A Reporter Interviewed A Few White Young Women Who Had Serious Negative Perceptions Of Black People.

(18:05) Things I Learned This Week. Asians Reclaiming The Swastika. The Real Story Of Thanksgiving And Wild Mammals Are Making A Comeback In Europe.

(26:23) Blackurate News: Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman Must Spend 500 Hours Registering Voters As Penance For Phony Robocalls Targeting Black Voters In Cleveland And Members Of The Iranian National Soccer Team Could Face Arrests Or, Perhaps Worse, Brutal Beatings — Upon Their Return Home From The World Cup.

(33:55) Amanda Finds Out Her Dad Has A Type.

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328