Food Network Celebrates Kwanzaa With New Series ‘The Kwanzaa Menu’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kwanzaa is almost here and to celebrate the African American holiday, the Food Network has announced a new holiday cooking show.

The Kwanzaa Menu, hosted by Tonya Hopkins, known as “The Food Griot” will debut on Monday, Dec. 26.

Hopkins, a food historian, was the consultant for the cookbook Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration. She also teaches wine education and is the host of Savory & Sweet: Food History & Culture on WURDRadio.com, a Black-owned talk radio station in Philadelphia. On the seven-episode series, she’ll bring a special guest and menu item to the table to discuss how it plays a role in the Kwanzaa principle of the day.

“In each of the seven episodes, Tonya and a special guest prepare a recipe that is connected to the day’s celebration,” per the official Food Network description. “Together they will commemorate each day of Kwanzaa by cooking meaningful dishes and discussing the Nguzu Saba, the seven principles, and history of the holiday. When presented together, the collective dishes create a meaningful and celebratory Kwanzaa Menu.”

Two of the guests are Hopkins’ father and sister, Dr. Thomas A. Parham, and Kenya Parham who is also the show’s writer and producer. The Kwanzaa Menu was taped in Hopkins’ home in southern California.

“Celebrating Kwanzaa through good food and drink not only allows us to reconnect to the vibrance of our culinary history that greatly informs who we are as Black people, our very identities — but also to take pride in that which has so profoundly shaped American foodways at large, for centuries,” said Hopkins. “I intentionally chose fresh, naturally delicious, nutritious ingredients for each of the recipes to remind us of the culinary brilliance our ancestors brought to this New World and served up in ways that have long contributed to vitality and longevity.”

Here’s a preview of each episode:

Umoja (Unity) | Amazing Hibiscus Mulled Wine Kwanzaa Mimosa

Tonya is joined by her sister, Kenya Parham, and they prepare Amazing Hibiscus Mulled Wine Kwanzaa Mimosa, a recipe to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa and the principle of Umoja (unity) which emphasizes the importance of unity in all areas, including family, community, nation, and race. Traditionally libations, served in a Kikombe Cha Umoja (Unity Cup) are presented to acknowledge and honor the family units of present and past, and the center black candle of the Kinara is lit.

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) | Crispy Akara (Black-Eyed Pea Fritters) with Savory Smoky Sesame Sauce

The principle of Kujichagulia focuses on building one’s identity as a person and a community and in honor of that, Tonya cooks up her Crispy Akara (Black-Eyed Pea Fritters) with Savory Smoky Sesame Sauce with the help of special guest, Kareem Grimes. The majority of Black Americans descended from (or passed through) the West African region and the recipe is a way to make culinary contact and acknowledge that point of origin and ancestral journey. On this day, the first red candle on the Kinara is lit.

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) | Good Deeds Greens

In this episode actress Taja V. Simpson joins Tonya to make Good Deeds Greens, a dish that embodies the principle of the day, Ujima. Ujima focuses on collective work and shared responsibility for both achievements and setbacks in the community and comes to life with this all-hands-on-deck recipe as they work together to clean and dice up the southern-style greens for this special dish. The first green candle on the Kinara is lit.

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) | Black Sable Rice Calas

The principle of Ujamaa reinforces the third day’s principle, Ujima, by encouraging support of each other economically and within the community. Blue Telusma helps Tonya in the kitchen to prepare Black Sable Rice Calas and discuss the origin of this dish created by Black women, as well as the history of Black Americans as the first food vendors and successful culinary entrepreneurs in America. The second red candle is lit on the Kinara.

Nia (Purpose) | First Fruits Harvest Smoothie Bowl

The principle of Nia means purpose and encourages us to move through life with intention, being mindful with our words and actions. In this episode, sisters Tonya and Kenya discuss restoration through healthy plant-based living while building this red, black and green First Fruits Harvest Smoothie bowl. On this day, the second green candle on the Kinara is lit.

Kuumba (Creativity) | Yassa-Inspired Grilling

The principle of Kuumba is a time to reflect on leaving the community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it; to celebrate creativity and ingenuity by paying homage to creative works (culinary, visual art, dance, music, literature) focusing on our rich history and vibrant future. Tonya is joined by Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams, and they set creativity ablaze, developing a new seasoning blend that incorporates Caribbean influences over open-fire grilling. On this day the third red candle on the Kinara is lit.

Imani (Faith) | Cassava with Peanut Stew

On the seventh and final day of Kwanzaa, the last green candle on the Kinara is lit for the principle of Imani. Imani acknowledges that at the root of all we do and who we are is spirit. On this day the focus is on spiritual faith, a faith in one’s infinite possibilities, and a faith that persists through life’s challenges and adversities. Tonya and her father, Dr. Thomas Parham, a distinguished pillar of the community, share space in their family kitchen and learn from one another while making a dish representative of Africans in the New World, Cassava with Peanut Stew.

Food Network Celebrates Kwanzaa With New Series ‘The Kwanzaa Menu’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com