First Trailer For ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Confirms It Will Keep The Energy 2018’s ‘Bumblebee’ Brought

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will not be a return to the Transformer movies Michael Bay gave us. THANK GOD.

We got our first look at the next film in the Transformers film franchise, and it will keep the energy 2018’s Bumblebee gave us with the live-action versions of our favorite autonomous extraterrestrials.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will return, but they will not be alone. In this film, director Steven Caple Jr. will dive into the beloved Beast Wars lore of the Transformers cartoon franchise.

For the human component, the film will revolve around Noah (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military gearhead and Elena (Dominique Fishback), a museum researcher.

Like the previous film’s humans, these two somehow get embroiled in the seemingly never-ending war between the Cybertronian refugees, the Autobots, and the Decepticons.

The wild card this time around would be the involvement of the Maximals and Predacons. In the trailer, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is just as taken back as his human allies when Optimus Primal (Ron Pearlman), who looks badass in gorilla form, hops out of the jungle.

Optimus Prime is ready to knuckle up before Optimus Primal tells him to chill and that he’s on his side. Other Transformers making appearances in the trailer are Mirage (Pete Davidson), Arcee (Grey DeLisle), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Cheetor, and Rhinox.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Cristo Fernández. The film arrives in theaters on June 9th, 2023.

Step into the action-packed trailer below.

Photo: Paramount / Transformers: Rise of The Beasts

