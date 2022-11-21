Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The legal troubles continue to pile on for Trey Songz.

The R&B singer was accused of assaulting a woman in New York last month. According to TMZ, the NYPD report states that a woman says Songz punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom, and then was dragged by her hair. The victim was then taken to the hospital, and police say there were minor injuries, but they were still visible. TMZ says that the alleged victim is an employee at the business, but police still don’t know the motive behind the attack.

It’s now an ongoing case for NY police, and authorities want to speak to Trey, despite the star’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, saying his client is innocent and clearly being targeted because of his status.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Schuster told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

This marks the latest legal issue for Songz, who had a $20 million civil rape case dismissed earlier this month. He was accused of raping a woman last February after being in a consenting relationship with her in 2016. The Jane Doe in that case alleges that while at a party at his California home, Songz anally raped her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop. She says that she went to a hospital afterward, and an exam found that she suffered “severe anal tearing that might require surgery.”

Trey Songz Accused Of Punching Woman In New York was originally published on cassiuslife.com