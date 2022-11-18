Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Nancy Pelosi Turns the Page — Exodus to Mexico — LGBTQ+ Scene Cut from Black Panther

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

1. Nancy Pelosi Turns the Page of History

What You Need to Know:

Against the backdrop of a changing Congress, in which Republicans take control of the House with a narrow lead, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not seek a leadership role of the minority party when the new Congress convenes. She will, however, remain in the House to represent her San Francisco district. A second-generation member of Congress, Nancy Pelosi followed her father into the House, but not as a representative of his Maryland district. Nancy Pelosi was elected in 1987, from California, where she made her home with her husband, businessman Paul Pelosi. After 20 years as a House leader, including as the first woman to serve as Speaker, Pelosi told the assembled members that it was time to make room for younger Democratic leaders.

2. Digital Nomads: More Americans Move to Mexico

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The number of Americans living in Mexico is booming.

A total of 8,412 temporary resident visas have been issued to Americans in the first nine months of this year, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry.

That number represents a nearly 85 percent increase from 2019 numbers and marks the highest migration figure since Mexico began tracking the statistics in 2010, according to Mexico News Daily.

3. USDA Program Keeps Extra COVID-Era Money For Fruits, Veggies

What You Need to Know:

U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for pregnant women, babies, and young children that includes keeping a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update also includes adding more whole grains, canned fish, and non-dairy options to their shopping carts. The effort is aimed at expanding the number and type of healthy foods available to families who get assistance from the Agriculture Department’s program known as WIC, officials said.

4. Kuwait Cuts LGBTQ+ Scene From Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country.

5. Calling All Chocolate Lovers. Phillips Ashley Rix Has Your Next Obsession

What You Need to Know:

Handcrafted dark chocolate blended with barbeque sauce. Deep-fried chicken skins drizzled with blond chocolate and smoked sea salt. If your sweet tooth craves chocolate, then keep reading. Meet entrepreneur Phillip Ashley Rix, the Memphis native and designer chocolatier who wants to take your palate on an adventure.

Rix’s road to chocolate was anything but straightforward. In fact, Rix says he never dreamed of a career in the food industry.

WATCH BELOW