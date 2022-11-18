Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in New York City this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all red look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Soho, New York donning an all red look from Magda Butrym. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the red look from the designer brand to perfection which featured a cut out midriff to show off her rock solid abs. She paired with silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on photographer Shakira McQueen’s Instagram page, as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. “Its Always A Great Night When Lori Is In Town

Shot By Me .

#loriharvey” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable post below.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com