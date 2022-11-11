Chef Jernard Wells Talks ‘Southern Inspired’ Book & His Favorite Recipes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Thanksgiving season and everybody, their mom, auntie, and grandmother are popping out with their favorite recipes. Celebrity chef and the host of New Soul Kitchen on Cleo TV, Jernard Wells stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his new book, “Southern Inspired.” When describing the book, Chef Wells said “I’m sharing my life journey as I tell people, it’s a love letter to my family, to my culinary ancestors to anybody to just love throwing down in the kitchen.”

Russ Parr: The book is called “Southern Inspired” and of course it’s available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and everywhere books are sold. What is your favorite thing to cook? What is your favorite recipe? You know, black folks don’t like to give up the recipes. You’re giving up 100 of them in this book.

Chef Jernard Wells: Yes, I am gonna give 100 of some of my all-time favorites but I have to say two of my favorite things is I create a New Orleans style barbecue shrimp that’s amazing. It’s not like the barbecue shrimp that you think of. You get fresh shrimp. You want to get large jumbo shrimp or pros. Worcestershire sauce, Garlic, bacon, smoked paprika, lemon juice, and a little note of brown sugar for the molasses. You lay on the skillet. You pop it in the oven, bake it off and allow that sauce just to serenade the shrimp. And you serve it with garlic toast. Hands down is one of those dishes I can eat all the time. My second guilty pleasure is my caramel pound cake. I know right look that will get you there to get you in trouble any day of the week but I tell you go all in and if you don’t want to gain weight while eating it Russ, you got to eat with a fork so all the calories fall.

