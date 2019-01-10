Chef Jernard Wells Has A New Cooking Show!

TVOne is launching a new network called Cleo on January 19.

One of the shows tat will be on the network is a cooking show called “New Soul Kitchen,” starring Chef Jernard Wells.

The show will show viewers step by step how to create the same foods that we grew up loving, but with “less fat, less calories and you love it!”

As an added bonus his co-chef is a vegan chef so she modifies things to fit a vegan diet.

Wells says it’s all about “cooking great food and eating great food!” All of the recipes are beginner friendly so don’t hesitate to try them for yourself.

