Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Investigate Davido’s Sons Death, Tabitha Brown Nominated For Emmy’s & More

Nigerian Police Investigating Death of Singer Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son
Our condolences go out to singer Davido and his family after reports have confirmed that he lost his three year old son in a terrible drowning.
Accordion to Nigerian police that the Afrobeats star’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke,
drowned in the swimming pool for several hours on Monday (October 31) at his parent’s home in Lagos. This devastating loss comes just two weeks after celebrating his third birthday.
Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, shared the young child with his fiancée, chef/influencer Chioma Rowland. The couple dated for years before getting engaged in 2019.
Benjamin Hundeyin, a police spokesman, said law enforcement was contacted by the couple’s domestic staff on Halloween at 5 PM EST.
“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death.”
“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.”
Tabitha Brown’s ‘Tab Time’ Nominated for Two Emmys!
Congratulations to Tabitha Brown as she celebrates her two Emmy nominations for the first-ever Children and Family Awards!
Brown shared an emotional message to her fans on her Instagram page after the nominees were announced.
“Hello there. I just found out that I have been nominated for an Emmy for Tab Time,” she said while crying.
Brown’s YouTube Original kid’s show Tab Time was nominated for Host and Outstanding Preschool series. The first ever Children’s and Family Emmys have about 50 categories with Netflix in the lead with 85 nominations and the Disney corporations getting 78 nominations total.
Congratulations Tabitha Brown!
The ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival Is Back in His Hometown
After one year of relocating the festival to the Nation’s Capital, the super producer has announced its official return to its original #757 area code.
That’s right, tickets go on sale this week!
The ‘Frontin’ music icon made the announcement Wednesday during the Mighty Forum reminding fans that ‘it’s always been about the 7-5-7!’
Looks like you better get those coins ready as tickets, hotels and travel will all be a factor before we even get to see the official line up! We’ll post the line-up here as soon as we get the word!