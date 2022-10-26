Stephen A. Smith Wants Omari Hardwick or Michael B. Jordan To Play Him In A Biopic

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*ESPN contributor Stephen A. Smith is set to release his memoir next year titled “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.”

Per Amazon: “In Straight Shooter, Smith writes about the greatest highs and deepest lows of his life and career. He gives his thoughts on Skip Bayless, Ray Rice, Colin Kaepernick, the New York Knicks, the Dallas Cowboys, and former President Donald Trump. But he also pulls back the curtain and talks about life beyond the set, sharing authentic stories about his negligent father, his loving mother, being a father himself, his battle with life-threatening COVID-19, and what he really thinks about politics and social issues. He does it all with the same intelligence, humor, and charm that has made him a household name.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smith appears to be on a promo tour for the forthcoming book, and the First Take commentator dished about it during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” All Hip Hop reports. During the conversation, Smith revealed the actors he would like to portray him in a potential biopic based on the book. Smith made it clear that Will Smith is not an option after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage during the Academy Awards in March.

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Smith said. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Smith went on to name Omari Hardwick and Michael B. Jordan as potential actors to play him on screen.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do?” said Smith. “I’m gonna go with those names.”

He added, “I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic]… He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Watch his full conversation with Charlamagne via the YouTube clip above. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” will reportedly be released in January 2023.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE