Miracle Watts Shows Off Her Post Baby Bod On Instagram

Miracle Watts has that new mother glow and she was sure to show it off for her followers on Instagram when she posted a mirror selfie that’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the actress and new mom posed in the mirror in her undies and sweat pants where she showed off her post baby body proudly. She took the time to share her real “snap back” journey and share her authentic self with fans. In a very vulnerable caption, the beauty wrote, “I was going back and forth on posting… But then I was like F$&@ it, somebody has to keep it real (it’s my duty to moms) !” she wrote for her 2.7 million followers. “Not every woman snaps back without hard work. This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories). I just wouldn’t feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today.l I’m not perfect neither is my body, I’m a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me !!! Love yourself through it all & KEEP IT SEXY!”

Miracle Watts and her boyfriend Tyler Lepley welcomed their first child together, Xi Lei Lepley, a few weeks ago and the new parents appear to be doing great!

The model and actress posted a photo of herself, Lepley and their bundle of joy to her Instagram account, with a caption that read, “My Kings . ” to announce the baby’s arrival.

