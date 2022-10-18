WATCH: Does Lil Baby Have An Issue With The Migos?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop has slowly but surely began crowning its kings for the new generation, and right up there leading the pack is Diamond-selling hitmaker Lil Baby.

The ATL-raised emcee is fresh off last week’s release of his highly-anticipated third studio album, It’s Only Me, which is already projected to top the Billboard 200 with impressive first-week sales.

Incognito and DJ Misses got a chance to chop it up with the “Stand on It” rapper, and he made sure to keep it all the way 100 with us during his time in the POTC studio.

In the midst of album talk, discussing artistic growth and detailing his creative process in the stu, Lil Baby also touched on the burning rumors circulating online that allude to a beef with his Quality Control labelmates Migos. We’ll let you watch below to see what he had to say on that, but let’s just say there’s peace in the A — well, for now at least!

Watch the full interview with Lil Baby via Posted On The Corner below: