Diva’s Daily Dirt: Biden Pardons Federal Convictions for Possessing Marijuana

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Biden Pardons Federal Convictions for Possessing Marijuana

The Biden administration just announced a historic decision to pardon people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. This historic move could immediately help more than 6,500 people and more for many years to come. When you break down the numbers, the vast majority of convictions happen at the state level so the President is urging states to likewise pardon those offenders as well.

Biden is also asking the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to review how marijuana should be scheduled under federal law.

“As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit.”

Quavo & Takeoff Address Split

It’s no secret that Quavo and Takeoff have started releasing music as a duo and according to the Huncho himself, only time will tell.

The ‘Hotel Lobby’ rappers stopped by DJ Scream’s platform to promote their upcoming album “Unc & Phew” project, which doesn’t include Offset at all by the way.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo.”

“We just came from a loyal family, supposed to stick together and sometimes when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.