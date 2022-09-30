Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We all know Snoop Dogg is a jack-of-all-trades, nowadays. Rapper, actor, youth football coach, and so on. Now, he’s tapping into the Breakfast game with his family-owned food brand, Broadus Foods, as reported by Kitchn.

Following the launch of his Snoop Loopz cereal, Broadus Foods (which has fellow rap legend Master P as its CEO) is now revealing a new brand, Momma Snoop. Featuring staple items like pancake mix, oatmeal, syrup, and more, this brand was launched in memory of his mother, Beverly Tate. A portrait of Tate, who passed away in October 2021, is featured as the logo for the new brand.

“There was a void for our culture when they took ‘Aunt Jemima’ off the shelves,” Snoop wrote on his IG post. “We’re replacing it with ‘Momma Snoop’ pancake mix, syrup, grits and oatmeal adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

The full lineup of Momma Snoop products includes:

Momma Snoop Pancake Mix

Momma Snoop Oatmeal

Momma Snoop Grits

Momma Snoop Maple Syrup

Momma Snoop Honey Almond Granola

The Momma Snoop website notes that proceeds from the sales of the line will support various charities, including the Christian non-profit Door of Hope in Pasadena, CA.

Details on the brand’s release are forthcoming.

Grub Plug of The Day: Snoop Dogg Honors Late Mother With Breakfast Line was originally published on thelightnc.com