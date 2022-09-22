Trending On The Timeline: Rapper DDG Charged With 3 Counts

According to TMZ, rapper DDG has been charged with one count of carrying a loaded weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of reckless driving. These charges stemmed from his arrest back in June 2022. Now if these charges stick he could face up to a year for each gun charge and reckless driving has a maximum penalty of 90 days. Make sure you like comment and share.

