Apple recently updated their Memoji’s and they now have a bonnet option for the girls. I’m not gonna hold you, I think it’s cute but you know we might be in a little uproar when we see the wrong people using the bonnets. Not saying bonnets are for one type of people but we know bonnets are for “US.” Point. Blank, Period. Make sure you like comment and share!

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.