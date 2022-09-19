Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: ‘The Woman King” Soars To Number 1 With Controversy & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“The Woman King” has soared to number one at the box office and has gotten critical acclaim but not without controversy. The film according to some does not accurately tell the story of the Kingdom of Dahomey. The Kingdom reigned from 1600 to 1904 and according to history had a growth coinciding with the rise of the Atlantic slave trade.

The film stars Oscar winner Viola Davis as General Nanisca, who tries to convince her King, played by John Boyega, to stop participating in the slave trade because of the detrimental impact it had on their people.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is aware of the controversy surrounding the film, saying, “I learned early on you cannot win an argument on Twitter. And I know all of that is going to go away once they see the film. There’s an assumption we’re not dealing with it and we are dealing with it. So I have to live in that confidence. They’re going to see the film and they’re going to see it.”

Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s “Team Roc” Advocacy group’s work has led to a former Kansas police office arrest. The officer is now facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Roger Golubski has been charged with six federal counts for crimes allegedly committed between 1998 and 2002 while “acting under color of law.”

In music news, Rihanna was spotted at a recording studio in LA over the weekend alone with her baby daddy ASAP Rocky fueling reports that her long-anticipated night studio album might be on the way. The last time she released an album was in 2016.

And finally, Mariah Carey may be releasing a long-lost Rock album. Carey recorded an Alternative Rock album in secret back in 1995 while working on her fifth studio album “Daydream. Carey told Rolling Stone, “I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery – but I also wanted to laugh.” Label executives for Sony Music, then run by her now ex-husband Tommy Mottola declined to release the project and Carey passed the music to her friend Clarissa Dane and had her re-record the album and bury her vocals.

