Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For September 19th, 2022

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of September 19th, 2022.

Aries: Never loan money to someone that has never held the job ever.

Taurus: Your child has a bad habit of telling you to shut up in public with no consequences. You’re obviously not African American.

Gemini: You make people want to drink after FaceTiming you.

Cancer: Your neighbor was a black Trumper until the police thought he shouldn’t be walking in his own neighborhood

Leo: Stupidity is a learned behavior, which explains your kid’s behavior.

Virgo: Stop telling people you know you look good.

Libra: You have been kissing up to your boss for five years with no advancement. It’s time for threats.

Scorpio: Your new ladies complaining about you not having any condoms, yet she’s unvaccinated. Now who really dirty?

Sagittarius: It’s your tattoos that are confusing, stop getting them.

Capricorn: Stop sending naked pictures of somebody else claiming it’s you.

Aquarius: You were so excited about how limber your new girlfriend was. She put her feet right there biting her toenails. Oh. spitting them out. Finally, violate

Pisces: Remember, you never have to pay money back to a narcissist. All you have to do is compliment them.

