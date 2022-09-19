It’s A Business, Man: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 6 Recap

Following her and Kanan’s close call in Catskills, Raq (Patina Miller) starts off the episode by addressing her troops. She tells them that no matter what happens, they won’t be backing down from the Italians and they’re going to continue expanding their business in New Jersey. She then informs her brothers that Kanan (Mekai Curtis) is back in the game and they need to show him all the areas of the family business.

Before the meeting ends, Worrell (John Clay III) pulls Raq to the side and lets her know that Unique (Joey Bada$$) is connected with the Italians. He adds that he feels like Unique owes her a favor and them meeting could be the first step towards settling things with Boselli (Michael Rispoli). Although she’s hesitant, she agrees to meet with him. When the meeting takes place, Unique’s main focus was questioning Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). He brings up how Lou missed the shot to take Worrell’s life and questions if his heart is still in the game.

While this meeting was happening, another planned one wasn’t. Detective Howard (Omar Epps) was supposed to link with Kanan but was stood up. Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) continued to build her relationship with Kenya (Letoya Luckett). The two enjoyed some good bonding time and went shopping together. Although it’s obvious that Juke is enjoying her time with her mom, it’s also clear to see that she might not be completely comfortable being this new version of herself. Her and her mother run into some of the guys she used to steal clothes with and they’re shocked to see that she is dressed like a girl and that she is paying for clothes now.

When Raq agreed to take Unique up on his offer, she thought that they would go meet Boselli together. The complete opposite happened and we once again got to see how sneaky and conniving Unique can be. He showed up with the Italians and they hit Raq with a plot twist. Boselli tells Raq that he only agreed to meet with her because Unique is like family. He gives her the okay to continue doing business in Jersey but under one condition: Unique has to be in charge out there. Raq is reluctant to agree but realizes it’s legit her only option. She then realizes that the whole time Unique and Worrell had been planning this out the whole time.

The first thing Kanan was assigned to do was to make a drop off at the bodega. On his way, Kanan and Famous (Antonio Ortiz) get robbed for the money and Famous’ chain. Kanan immediately gets upset and vows to get everything that they just got taken back. The two go to Famous’ house to try and find some weapons but are unsuccessful. Kanan decided to go to Corrine and Palomar’s in hopes that they could help. Sensing the urgency of the situation, Palomar gives Kanan a revolver. Kanan and Famous end up at the stickup crew’s spot and ups his gun. He pistol whips the lead guy who robbed him and then beats him to a pulp before taking Famous’ chain back. When they leave the scene, cops begin to chase them. While on the run, Famous trips and falls and is caught with the backpack that has the money Kanan was supposed to deliver in it. Kanan gets home and tries to urge his mother and Uncle Marvin (London Brown) that they need to go get Famous out of jail to which they respond no.

Later in the night, Raq checks Marvin about putting his hands on Jukebox. She promises that if he touches her again, she’ll kill him herself. She then breaks the news that Juke has been seeing her mother. This further infuriates Marvin. He tries to speak to Juke like he previously has and again, she ignores him. Kanan then tells Marvin the truth about how they got robbed, got it back and Famous being in jail. Marvin tells Kanan that the cops probably have the money already and that he can’t do anything about the situation. He suggests that Kanan tell his mother. The last thing that happened at dinner might’ve been the most noteworthy because of what it led to. Raq brings up what Unique said about Lou Lou. They discuss where Lou’s mental has been and then she gives him some news that legit only made it worse. She tells him that Crown (Quincy Brown) came to her on the side about getting him out of the music business. He was shocked to hear it but you could tell that he wasn’t going to let it go.

The episode ends with two things happening. The first, Kanan reaches out to his father for help. Howard gets Famous out of jail and Kanan get the bag back. Howard warns Kanan that he better not stand him up again. Kanan apologizes and admits that he was wrong. During their whole interaction, Burke (Shanley Caswell) was watching. She seems to be getting closer and closer to finding out exactly what it is she’s looking for. Also, at the exact same time, the crackhead that seen Kanan shoot Unique was in the cop’s custody. He seemed to have vaguely remember some of the faces he seen. He surely will be an important person to keep an eye out for. The last thing that happened was Crown and Lou Lou finally deading their issues, literally. Lou approached Crown about going behind his back and talking to Raq. Crown tries to explain that Lou is in over his head and he can’t do anything without him. He also adds that Lou will always only be “Raq’s little brother.” This was the last straw for Lou as he then punched Crown in the face. He grabs a cable and chokes Crown out until he dies. After his body hits the floor and it’s clear that he’s dead, Zisa (Paulina Singer) appears and asks “So what are we gonna do with him now?”

CRAZY ENDING. It seems like Lou might be back to himself. What can we expect from him now that he’ll have to run the record label by himself? Can Raq and Unique successfully work together? After getting a warning from Marvin, will Kenya up and leave Juke? Will Juke finally talk to Marvin? How much closer will Kanan and Howard get? Will Burke confront Howard about what she knows? Every episode keeps getting more and more interesting. Surely, we’re in for more twists and turns throughout the rest of the season. Let us know what you thought about this episode and what you think will happen on the next one!

It’s A Business, Man: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 6 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com