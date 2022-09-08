Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fox Atlanta reported a shooting that happened between coworkers at Kandi’s Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant.

Officials report that the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton between two coworkers who got into a fight that led to the shooting. One employee was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The restaurant is owned by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband, Todd Tucker named after their daughter Blaze Tucker.

Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Restaurant In Atlanta was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com