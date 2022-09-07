Trending On The Timeline: Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Child Abuse Allegations

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued for sexual abuse to a child in the past because they did a skit. It’s all over YouTube. If you haven’t seen it, all you got to do is type their names in it’s gonna come right back up, but let me give you a fair warning. It’s very cringy very uncomfortable. The woman suing for the alleged past Child Sexual Abuse submitted a former letter to the LA County DEA office and called for their immediate arrest and prosecution. Tiffany Haddish spoke and she was expressing her deepest apologies and hurt looking back on it. She realizes that the skits weren’t funny at all. Make sure you like, comment and share.

