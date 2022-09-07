Megan Thee Stallion ft. Key Glock “Ungrateful,” NBA YoungBoy “Purge Me” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With her latest album, Traumazine breaking into the Top-10 Billboard charts, Megan Thee Stallion continues to extend her winning streak in the rap game and today blesses her fans with a new sultry and seductive video to show her gratitude.

Linking up with Key Glock for the visuals to “Ungrateful,” Megan Thee Stallion poses up a storm on a hotel bed in some skimpy lingerie before making her way to a funeral in a black dress to die for.

And fresh off a $60 million dollar deal with Atlantic Records, NBA YoungBoy comes through with a new clip for “Purge Me” in which he politics in the comfort of his own lavish home alongside his seed and baby mama. Gotta love it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freddie Gibbs featuring Moneybagg Yo, Peezy, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. KEY GLOCK – “UNGRATEFUL”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “PURGE ME”

FREDDIE GIBBS FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “TOO MUCH”

PEEZY – “INTERLUDE”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “KRAZY”

GIGGS – “DA MAXIMUM”

P-LO FT. LARRY JUNE – “GOOD”

J. STONE FT. LUMIDEE – “BLUE HEART”

