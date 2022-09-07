Fashionably Outside: Everything You Need to Know About Fall NYFW

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With August coming to a close, September brings New York Fashion Week 2022 (Fall) – fashionistas’ favorite time of year. Held by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and IMG Models, this season is shaping up to be one for the history books.

Major designers such as Tommy Hilfiger are returning to the official schedule, entities like Afterpay introduced NFTs to enhance the virtual and in-person experience, more Black designers are taking over the runways, and public events are popping up everywhere.

In the words of Queen Bey, this September, we are OUTSIDE. So, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know. Bookmark this and share it with your fashion friends.

The Basics: When, Where, What, and How

According to the CFDA, the official calendar runs from September 9 to September 14 kicking off with Naheem Khan and Proenza Schouler and ending with Tom Ford. More than 110 designers are confirmed including Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, and Tory Burch. Tommy Hilfiger and PUMA return to NYFW, and we can’t wait to see Italian-based fashion house, Fendi, participate with a celebration around its iconic baguette bag.

Spring Studios remains the official “hub” of NYFW, but places such as Hudson Yards, the Chelsea Piers, NYFW on Fifth, and the new Live Rocket Studios, are other popular show venues. As always, designers looking to stand out will also be showing at other locations, especially those with cool outside space.

Most shows are invite-only but additional public events will more than likely be announced closer to September 9.

We are watching – and rooting – for everybody Black.

Black designers are taking up space this NYFW – and we love to see it! Those scheduled to show as part of the official calendar are: AnOnlyChild, AYSHA, Bed On Water, BlackBoyKnits, Dur Doux, Fe Notel, Victor Glemaud, Sergio Hudson, June79, Connor McKnight, Kenneth Nicholson, No Sesso, Todd Patrick, Laquan Smith, Studio 189, Sukeina, Theophilio, and Who Decides War.

The Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) Discovery Showrooms return this season with eight new designers. Their lineup includes Ajovang, NDigo, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Sammy B and Vavvoune.

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s (HFR) 15th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards is also shining a light on Black designers and their contributions to the fashion world. Sponsored by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), the upcoming event will celebrate “Future’s Past” and premier an award in honor of the late Virgil Abloh. Presented by his wife, Shannon, the award will be given to Black creator “It Girl” Issa Rae. According to HFR, it is meant to champion those who embody Abloh’s spirit of brilliance, culture, community, and innovation. Others to be honored during the event include music and fashion icon Janet Jackson, designer Sergio Hudson, fashion critic and author Robin Givhan, and celebrity stylist Ade Samuel.

Shows are going digital, phygital, and meta

I speak for everyone when I say Zoom fatigue is real – but whether we like it or not, the use of tech continues to be a growing trend. So, it’s only fitting for NYFW to lean into it.

Several designers, NYFW sponsors, and planners are expanding digital offerings. Tommy Hilfiger announced his event would “immerse audiences in brand explorations that bridge IRL and metaverse connectivity.” Taking place in Brooklyn on September 11, the show will be live streamed to Roblox users where avatar models will walk through a virtual New York City in the metaverse.

NYFW presenting sponsor Afterpay is offering fashion-lovers, influencers, and insiders unique experiences through the world of NFTs. The platform has partnered with five designers to offer limited edition NFTs at $100 each that once purchased unlock exclusive invites, social media groups, show information and fashion collectibles. Designers in on the project, “The Keys to NYFW,” are Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, and The Blonds.

Outside of these opportunities, NYFW.com and RUNWAY360.com remain the main sites to view digital presentations.

How to be outside at fashion week

If you can’t get into one of the runway shows – and digital activation is not enough – there are other NYFW events open to the public. More details on where to slay are below:

Fashion Bomb Daily’s The Bomb Fashion Show – September 10

Fashion Bomb Daily is presenting its second Bomb Fashion Show featuring some of the nation’s “haute”-est up and coming designers of color. Hosted by Eva Marcile and Founder, Claire Sulmers, the event will include a cocktail hour and runway show. Featured designers are Bruce Glen, Mason Beretta, Russia Paul, DayKeyla, and Shane Justine.

The Revolve Gallery – September 9 – 11

The Revolve Gallery will offer attendees an interactive installation to experience emerging fashion designers, brands, and interesting programming. Running from September 9 to the 11, the Revolve Gallery will feature over 20 creative spaces and will highlight a selection of brands including Lita by Ciara, Michael Costello, Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, and Good Man.

The Vogue Anniversary Party – September 12

Vogue is celebrating 125 years at a “first-of-a-kind” event in NYC during NYFW. Headlined by Lil Nas and Haile Bieber, the Vogue World event is set to take place on September 12. International fashion favorites such as Dior, Gucci, Christopher John Rogers, and Ralph Lauren are scheduled to deliver a curated fashion show and there will also be a street fair experience, featuring Vogue-centered newsstands.

Emerge! Fashion Show – September 13

Created by Dionne Williams, Emerge! will host its 12th annual runway show providing a platform for independent, emerging labels. Brands and designers headed to the Emerge! runway include Stevie Edwards, Evoli by Jahi, Tote & Carry, and SCALO. Emerge! will also honor stylist and designer Misa Hynton with the ‘Fashion Innovator Award.’ Presented for over a decade, the award recognizes fashion leaders with international fashion influence. Past honorees include: Karl Kani, Andre’ Leon Talley, and Constance C.R. White.

The Street Style. Chile. Will Slay

While the runways, presentations, and parties are important during each NYFW, so is the street style. This is especially true for Black fashion influencers, who have been traditionally overlooked by media and photographers during the bi-annual festivities.

The key to standing out and getting photographed is to be bold, wear items in trend, and display a unique fashion point of view. Thanks to the pandemic, the streets during past fashion weeks haven’t been what they used to be, but this season screams a return to the concrete runway.

Trends we expect to see include: quirky bags and accessories, structured long line blazers, exaggerated sleeves, proportions and collars, Barbie pink everything, platform shoes, and tailored suits.

