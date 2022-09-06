Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Kendrick Lamar blessed us with his latest project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, but that isn’t keeping the man from dropping a new visual for one the album’s standout cuts.

Coming through with a short film for “We Cry Together,” K. Dot ditches the audio from the album and goes live and direct with it as he argues up a storm with the talented Taylour Paige and reminds us that he truly is a once in a generation artist that we need to appreciate while he’s here. It was like watching a play and we loved every second of it.

Back in Yonkers, DJ Khaled continues to push his GOD DID album and for his clip to “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” links up with Jay-To-The-Muah on his home turf where it was kinda weird to see Khaled hang out. We’re used to seeing him on beaches with colorful vacation shirts, not hoodies and sh*t.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Gucci Mane and Baby Racks, Peso Peso, and more.

KENDRICK LAMAR – “WE CRY TOGETHER”

DJ KHALED FT. JADAKISS – “JADAKISS INTERLUDE”

GUCCI MANE & BABY RACKS – “LOOK MA I DID IT”

PESO PESO – “WALK THRU”

VADO – “GOD DID”

EST GEE, MONEYBAGG YO & CMG THE LABEL – “STRONG”

LIL TECCA – “TREESHA”

RAY VAUGHN FT. ISAIAH RASHAD – “DAWG HOUSE”

LUCKYASSDUDE – “TRAPHOUSE”

BABYTRON – “PRINCE OF THE MITTEN 2”

The post DJ Khaled ft. Jadakiss “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

DJ Khaled ft. Jadakiss “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com