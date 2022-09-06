Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins First Ever Emmy Award

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The legend of Chadwick Boseman lives on.

His most iconic role may be that of T’Challa in Black Panther, and now he’s being recognized for it thanks to his work in Marvel’s What If…? show.

It marked his first time being nominated and winning, which was for outstanding character voice-over performance for playing Star-Lord T’Challa in a “What if…?” episode titled, What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?

On Saturday, the late actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, graciously accepted the award at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and spoke on what it was like for him to battle colon cancer while still taking on the role.

“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording—everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” she said according to E!. “And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future—particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet at this very time. You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”

After the multiverse’s existence was first established in the season 1 finale of Loki, the What If…? show began exploring major moments occurring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a twist.

So in Boseman’s episode, Ravagers are sent to earth to retrieve Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill but mistakenly kidnap T’Challa instead. After 20 years in his new life, Yondu convinces T’Challa that Wakanda has been destroyed. A battle ensues as T’Challa fights to make his way back to his native land.

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins First Ever Emmy Award was originally published on cassiuslife.com