Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory spearheads an exclusive fashion drop on the NTWRK shopping app during HubSpot’s Inbound event. The drop takes place on September 9th at 1 pm EST and will include new designs by Homage Year founder Antoine Manning and Nicole Zizi of Nicole Zizi Studio.

Gregory is a Fashion Institute of Technology graduate and has worked with high-profile brands such as Dolce & Gabanna, Akris, Pyer Moss, Telfar, and more. His organization, Black Fashion Fair, is designed to amplify and support emerging black designers. HubSpot’s Global Head of Brand Marketing, Amy Marino, is excited to participate in the collaboration supporting Gregory’s mission. She remarked, “Antoine Gregory’s Black Fashion Fair is a great example of a business that puts its mission at its core – and they’ve scaled while maintaining purpose. We’re inspired by Antoine’s accomplishments and excited to partner again with NTWRK to co-create a one-of-a-kind collection that amplifies these talented designers and their stories.”

The collection will include Antoine Manning’s signature Mini Ova bag in orange, which will retail at $200. It will also have Nicole Zizi’s $150 iconic organic cotton hoodie featuring and her $800 recycled patchwork denim jacket. The proceeds from this collection will go toward the Brooklyn Sewing Academy. This program aims to address systemic issues in the design industry through education and training.

DON’T MISS…

Black Fashion Fair Presents The Museum World Tour At The Brooklyn Museum

Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn

25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now

Black Fashion Fair Founder Antoine Gregory Curates Exclusive Fashion Drop On The NTWRK Shopping App was originally published on hellobeautiful.com