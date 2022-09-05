TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Sunscreen Setting Spray Is a Pure Necessity

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For the sake of time, utilizing multifunctional makeup products comes in major clutch. The possibilities are endless, from blush highlighter palettes to colorful multi-sticks. And Milani Cosmetics has unlocked a new level of multifunctional luxury via the Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray. Yes, you read that correctly, a setting spray and sunscreen in one.

One of the biggest struggles for makeup lovers is ensuring that their sunscreen layers well under their makeup. On the flip side, some beauty lovers are guilty of not wearing sunscreen every day. Daily sunscreen usage is imperative for healthy-looking skin, so I’m going to need you all to do better. And luckily, the Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray ($14.99, Milanicosmetics.com) makes it oh-so-easy to get the job done.

Milani’s newest product went the extra mile to shield your complexion from harmful UV rays while keeping every speck of your makeup perfectly in place with a promise of 16 hours. Additionally, the sunscreen setting spray provides skin with a dewy, hydrated finish that can be worn solo or in conjunction with your makeup. So, I had to put this essential to the test.

I started by layering my face essence’s Hello, Good Stuff Face Primer ($5.30, Amazon.com). Next, I applied a light layer of Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer ($4.99, Amazon.com) all over my canvas. I followed up with Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Concealer in Warm Cocoa ($11, Catricecosmetics.com) under my cheekbones and Neutral Fudge under the eye area. From there, I applied a touch of Sephora Collection blush to my cheeks and gently brushed my brows. Finally, I spritzed my face with the sunscreen setting spray and applied lip gloss to my pout.

After donning this makeup look for a few hours, I loved how radiant and dewy my skin looked. My makeup successfully stayed in place — no smudging or fading in sight. This essential also provided the protection needed for proper sun protection. I also love that this offering is less than $20. There are plenty of setting sprays on the market, but few can kill two birds with one stone. Milani Cosmetics’ newest offering gets a 9/10!

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT: Dermablend’s CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together

Quinta Brunson Shares Her At-Home Skincare Routine

TRIED IT: Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealers Elevated My Beauty Beat

TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Sunscreen Setting Spray Is a Pure Necessity was originally published on hellobeautiful.com