Nicki Minaj Gives Us An All-Pink Slay On The Set Of Her New Music Video

Nicki Minaj has been giving us all the Barbie pink vibes lately and we’re here for it!

ATTENTION THE OFFICIAL IN MY BIO replying to some more comments on my YOUTUBE channel RIGHT NOW ” she captioned the short video. Check it out below. ATTENTIONTHE OFFICIAL #SUPERFREAKYGIRL VIDEO IS OUT NOWIN MY BIOreplying to some more comments on my YOUTUBE channel RIGHT NOW” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

The rapper took to the Instagram platform over the weekend to show off her new pink ‘do and all pink look while on the set of her new music video for “Super Freaky Girl” and looked absolutely stunning in the vibrant and feminine look. The beauty shared a short Instagram Reel of herself where she rocked a shoulder length pink wig that she wore in a half up, half down hair style with a flipped curl.She wore a curve hugging pink and yellow swirl bodysuit from Venus Prototype that she paired with pink knee high boots from Alexandre Vauthier. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and rocked a glammed beat on her face. In the video, she’s shown getting into a matching pink truck where she looked look a boss babe and she served face and gave us all hair (and body) goals in the process.

Of course, Nicki’s millions of Instagram fans completely ate this look up and flooded her IG comment section with over 800 thousand comments praising the adorable look. “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Stay on em! ” while another was stuck on her banging body and killer curves and wrote, “Body Smoking! CIGARETTE!” underneath the fun Instagram Reel.

We love when Nicki shows up and shows out! Beauties, what do you think about her all pink look and new music video?

