EXCLUSIVE: Diego Luna Reveals What Cassian Andor Would Be Doing After “Rogue One” If He Survived

Cassian Andor is back, well, sort of. In the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars original series Andor, we learn more about the character who helped get the death star plans for the Rebellion.

Coming off Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor will ditch the heroics of the Jedi, the force, and all the lightsaber antics and focus on the political intrigue, with a mix of Star Wars action we have come to love. The show will also give more backstory to one of Rogue One’s main protagonists Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the spy who led the operation alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and sacrificed himself to get the Death Star plans to the Rebellion. That one moment led to the miracle shot by Luke Skywalker that took out the planet-destroying space station.

And then a year later, I got a phone call saying, would you be willing to explore the possibility of making a series about the background of Cassian and the backstory behind Rogue One? And it made sense, man.

CASSIUSLife spoke with Luna ahead of the show’s premiere on Disney+, and we discussed him returning to play the character, and he revealed that’s something he didn’t think would happen after Rogue One. He was also content with how the story ended, being that Andor died at the end of Rogue One.

Back then, I was also like, okay with the idea of being just in one film, and I enjoyed the ride a lot, and I was very proud of the film we made. When I saw it, and when we premiered the film, to me, that was it,” Luna revealed to CASSIUSLife.

Diego Luna Was Excited To Play Cassian Andor Again

Luna touched on getting the call to come back to play Cassian Andor and jumped at the idea because he felt it made sense. "And then a year later, I got a phone call saying, would you be willing to explore the possibility of making a series about the background of Cassian and the backstory behind Rogue One? And it made sense, man," he continued."I was like, yeah, of course, because to me, Rogue One is a film about an event, but you don't get to know much about the characters. Since the film worked and the characters became important in this universe, it makes sense to go back and find out what needs to happen for someone to be willing to sacrifice everything for a cost."

What Would Cassian Andor Be Doing After The Events of Rogue One?

Sticking with Rogue One, there was a chance that the outcome of the movie could have been different. Writer Garry Whitta revealed that there was an alternate ending where Cassian Andor survived at the end of the film. We asked Luna what he thinks Andor would have been doing if he survived and if he would continue to help fight the Galatic Empire or just go find a spot in a galaxy far, far away to chill.

"Yeah. He would be all about cooking and growing stuff organically. Yeah. I think after that experience, he would be searching for silence. Who knows? Probably, he would be fighting still today, even in this world we're living in. I don't know. I've never even thought that way. For me, that happened, and Cassian did the most beautiful thing anyone can do, which is sacrifice himself for something bigger," he said.

Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21.

