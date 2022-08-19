Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “The Moment” + Hymns Pre-Order

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tasha readies fans for her latest project, Hymns, with the release of “The Moment”. Returning to her Gospel roots, Hymns reimagines music engrained in everyone’s collective Church experience while delivering it all in a refreshing and accessible way. “Sometimes we have to go back to go forward”, says Cobbs Leonard, reminding us that the foundations of our Faith remain resolute and necessary for progress.

Calling on a star-studded lineup, Hymns includes guest appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Kierra Sheard, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, The Walls Group, Ricky Dillard, and Donald Lawrence, all of whom offer unique voices across the project.

