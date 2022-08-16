Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown

For her appearance, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a super stylish black and orange animal print maxi dress from the designer that was everything. The lion printed dress featured a criss cross back and thigh high slit that fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and rocked a pair of sexy black open toe heels from Jimmy Choo to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in wavy curls with a middle part and took to Instagram to show off her exceptional style.

“Had a ball on #wwhl with @toyabushharris” the realty star captioned the fashionable IG carousel before tagging her entire glam squad. Check out the glamourous post below.