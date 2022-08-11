Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It finally happened.

After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo chose “REMY RAP” to be the first joint off his latest project, DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 and we couldn’t be happier with the end result.

The five-cut EP features production from his highness himself with vocals from some of the game’s best MC’s including the aforementioned ladies, Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Badfa$$, Slick Rick and Run The Jewels. That’s a helluva lineup for an EP.

This is the first EP of 10 that Mass Appeal will be dropping as part of their Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack series.

The soundtrack unites the industry’s most highly regarded producers and talent to look back, honor, and celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop. Following DJ Premier’s EP release fans can look forward to new music curated by Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy.

Mass Appeal got some big things brewing for the Hip-Hop heads in the coming future.

No word on whether each cut will get the visual treatment but for now check out Remy Ma and Rapsody do they thing in “REMY RAP” below and let us know if you like what you hear and if you’ll be streaming DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 in the comments section below.

The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” was originally published on hiphopwired.com