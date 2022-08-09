Grammy® Winner Tamela Mann and NAACP Image® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann Bring the Overcomer Mann Family Tour to a City Near You

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(DALLAS) – Grammy® Award-Winning Platinum Recording Artist Tamela Mann and NAACP Image® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann bring their Overcomer Mann Family Tour to a city near you this fall. Featuring David, Tamela, son David Mann Jr, daughters La’Tia Mann and Tiffany Mann, the evening includes music, comedy, and family entertainment. David brings a laugh yourself silly comedy set, and Tamela will be performing her biggest hits and new ones from her latest release, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition. Tickets on sale now Here.

“We’re excited to get back out on tour with our family,” said David, executive producer of the tour. Added Tamela, “It’s a family experience of music and comedy, with something for everyone.”

Featured each night are DJ David Mann, Jr., La’Tia Mann, and Tiffany Mann performing new music, a comedy set by David, and a full concert by Gospel’s leading lady, Tamela Mann.

Each night, Tamela will perform songs from her new album Overcomer: Deluxe Edition. The new version of her critically acclaimed album Overcomer features both reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new music, including the newly released streaming single, “Superheroes Prayer” featuring the iconic Yolanda Adams and the new live version of “Finished,” now at gospel radio. In addition to Tamela’s masterful vocals soaring throughout the album project, special guest features on the Overcomer: Deluxe Edition album include industry heavy-hitters Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is distributed by The Orchard, and available as a digital only release.

Tamela was recently named both the Contemporary Female Artist of the Year and the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year at the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards held in Atlanta, GA. Tamela’s son, David Mann Jr. also took home the award for Music Video of the Year, for his creation of the music video for Tamela’s hit song “Help Me,” featuring The Fellas from the original version of her album Overcomer. Adding to the excitement, a special ceremony was held to celebrate Tamela, who was presented with the Crown Jewel of Excellence at the world-renowned Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF). A joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), the BMEWOF honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.

Tamela and David Mann Overcomer Family Tour Dates:

Friday, September 2 Richmond Liberation Church | Richmond, VA

Saturday, September 3 RDU World Overcomers | Durham, NC

Thursday, September 8 Buffalo Elim Christian Fellowship | Buffalo, NY

Friday, September 9 Ritz Theater | Elizabeth, NJ

Friday, September 16 Victory Christian Ministries International | Suitland MD

Saturday, September 17 Sharons Baptist Church | Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, September 22 Mt. Carmel Church | Indianapolis, IN

Friday, September 23 Second Ebenezar | Detroit, MI

Saturday, September 24 House of Hope | Chicago, IL

Friday, September 30 Franklin Avenue Baptist Church | New Orleans, LA

Saturday, October 1 Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

Sunday, October 2 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre | Montgomery, AL

Thursday, October 6 New Horizon Church | Jackson, MS

Friday, October 7 Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church | Memphis, TN

Friday, October 14 Grady Cole Center | Charlotte, NC

Saturday, October 15 River Center for The Performing Arts | Columbus, GA

Sunday, October 16 Macon Civic Center | Macon, GA

Friday, October 21 Living Faith Christian Center | Baton Rouge, LA

Saturday, October 22 Shreveport Municipal Auditorium | Shreveport, LA

Friday, October 28 Mt. Zion Baptist Church – Old Hickory Campus | Whites Creek, TN

Saturday, October 29 House of Hope | Decatur, GA

Friday, November 4 Gateway Church North Austin | Austin, TX

For the latest updates on Tamela and David Mann:

Tickets: kingdomtickets.com/mannstour

Grammy® Winner Tamela Mann and NAACP Image® Award-Winning Comedian David Mann Bring the Overcomer Mann Family Tour to a City Near You was originally published on praiserichmond.com